New Zealand Culture: NZ’s most popular family even t to open as normal tomorrow

MIL OSI – Organisers of the popular Royal Easter Show have announced that the show, New Zealand’s largest free-to-attend family-friendly event, will open as planned at 10amtomorrow.

“We know that, each year, thousands of Aucklanders (and many more from the areas nearby) eagerly await the start of the Royal Easter Show,” says Mark Frankham, Royal Easter Show CEO. “It is therefore with great pleasure that we can tell them that the show will open on time at 10am tomorrow.”

Mark Frankham says organisers have carefully checked the weather forecast and consulted with experienced ASB Showgrounds staff and the event’s Health and Safety advisers before making the decision.

“As responsible event organisers our first priority is always the safety and enjoyment of our patrons,” he says. “The fact is a large proportion of the show is indoors and almost all of the outside area is paved and therefore solid underfoot.”

Mark Frankham says Royal Easter Show staff will, as always, monitor both the weather and the conditions in the lead up to the show and throughout the five days it is open.

“If we get very strong wind gusts it may be necessary to suspend some of the taller rides for a short period of time but, other than that, we expect the show to run as normal.”

The Royal Easter Show is open 10am to 10pm this Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sundayand Monday. Entry is free for both adults and children and attractions include free daily performances from Timber Tina’s “Chics with Axes” and Sesame Street’s Elmo and Friends Live Show.

In addition to the always-popular carnival rides and sideshows, this year’s event features a new Zirka Circus, an impressive Strong Man competition, the Nutro Ultimate Canines show and the chance to meet Paralympian Olympic Gold medallist and world record holder, Mary Fisher. There will also be free fireworks displays at 9pm on Friday, Saturdayand Sunday.

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.