Name release: SH1 Dome Valley fatal crash

April 12, 2017

Source: New Zealand Police

Headline: Name release: SH1 Dome Valley fatal crash

Wednesday, 12 April 2017 – 8:33am

Police can now release the name of the man killed in a crash on SH1 at Dome Valley, on Friday 7 April 2017.

He was 36–year-old Tyrone Anthony Kairuz of Auckland.

Police’s thoughts are with his family and friends.

The Serious Crash Unit investigation is ongoing.

