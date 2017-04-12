MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement

Headline: More Police for every district

Police Minister Paula Bennett has today welcomed an announcement about where frontline officers will be based under the Government’s Safer Communities package.

“In February this year we announced a $503 million dollar package for 1125 more police staff, including 880 more frontline officers over the next four years. All 12 Police Districts will receive more Police,” Mrs Bennett says.

“Police Commissioner Mike Bush today announced the number of staff going to each district across the country. Police and Government have a goal of making New Zealand the safest country and this investment will contribute to that.

“Now that the Commissioner has allocated these staff, it is up to the District Commanders to work through which areas within the district they’ll be based in.”

Police have also allocated a number of new staff to other specialist areas including 80 officers to build on Police’s ability to disrupt and dismantle organised crime.

The Safer Communities package also includes a single non-emergency phone number, 12 mobile police stations, around the clock access to the Eagle Helicopter and funding to support Corrections and Justice.

“I know the Police are a hardworking team and I look forward to seeing more likeminded, hardworking, committed recruits going through Police College over the next four years so we can get these officers on the beat.

“Police recruit applications are at an all-time high with twice the number of applicants over January and February 2017 as there was over the same period in 2016, which is great to see,” Mrs Bennett says.

District: Allocation Northland 66 Waitemata 73 Auckland City 72 Counties Manukau 91 Waikato 101 Bay of Plenty 69 Eastern 68 Central 67 Wellington 62 Tasman 24 Canterbury 70 Southern 37 Organised Crime 80 Total staff 880

