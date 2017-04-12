MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement

Headline: Minister welcomes Accessible City rethink

The Minister supporting Greater Christchurch Regeneration Gerry Brownlee says he’s pleased recovery agencies have listened to the concerns of businesses and residents about the city’s transport plan.

On Monday, Mr Brownlee was granted Cabinet authorisation to suspend the government funding contributions of Accessible City projects being led by Crown company Ōtākaro Limited.

In phase one of the Accessible City, Ōtākaro is responsible for the delivery of three out of eight roading and transport projects, at a cost of $50 million.

“The responsible parties, Ōtākaro and the Christchurch City Council, need to work together to tweak and refine the Accessible City plan and I have been encouraging this for some time,” Mr Brownlee says.

“I’ve been particularly concerned about certain aspects of the Plan, including St Asaph St, Durham St, the area around Victoria Square and Victoria St.

“I also don’t believe adequate on-street car parking has been provided for in Accessible City and while I commend the move towards a more cycle-friendly and walkable city, a balance needs to be struck and it should not be to the detriment of the city as a whole.

“The transport chapter of the Christchurch Central Recovery Plan was passed while CERA was still the lead agency in Christchurch but plans need to be flexible and able to accommodate a changing city’s needs.

“Agencies need to ensure the transport network is fit-for-purpose and will contribute to a vibrant central city rather than inhibiting access for residents, workers, business owners, developers and visitors.

“It’s my understanding at a meeting with Christchurch City Council and Ōtākaro staff and a group representing developers and business owners today that a productive way forward was agreed on.

“I welcome the anticipated changes to the St Asaph St project and encourage Ōtākaro and the council to continue to listen to our city’s users,” Mr Brownlee says.

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.