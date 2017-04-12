Keeping each other safe on our roads this Easter – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Keeping each other safe on our roads this Easter

Southern District Police are reminding motorists to continue to take care on the roads as the Easter Holiday period approaches.

Police are expecting an increase of road users on the Southland highways during the holiday period, which runs from 4pm on Thursday 13 April to 6am Tuesday 18 April.

The highest crash risk period is on Thursday between 4pm and 8pm, when motorists will be leaving for their holiday destinations.

With this expected increase, Police are reminding visitors and members of the public to take extra care on the roads during this period.

“We want to ensure that every journey our people take on the roads during this time is a safe one,” says Acting Sergeant Paul Moylan, Southland Road Policing.

“Police will be highly visible on the roads during this period but we aren’t the only ones who have a part to play in keeping our roads safe.

“We encourage all drivers to consider how their driving behaviour affects the safety of themselves, their passengers, and other road users.

“If you are planning a long distance trip, please allow yourself plenty of time to reach your destination and take regular breaks to avoid fatigue.

“Remember, it’s vital to watch your speed and drive to the conditions, and to make sure everyone in the car is ‘buckled up buttercup’.”

Speed is a factor that affects the outcome of every crash, regardless of the cause or who is at fault.

“Reducing your speed by a few kilometres per hour can be the difference between avoiding a collision completely and being involved in a crash with a tragic outcome. If you do crash, then it is your speed at impact that determines how severely you are injured or even killed.

“A 4km/hr reduced speed threshold will also apply during the holiday period and Police staff will be also conducting compulsory breath test checkpoints.

“Every driver should expect to be breath tested anywhere, anytime.

“We want everyone to have an enjoyable time during the holiday, but please make sure you do so safely.”

