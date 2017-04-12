MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement

Headline: Independent review of MSD’s individual client level data system

Social Development Minister Anne Tolley has announced details of the independent review into MSD’s individual client level data IT system.

“It’s important clients and providers have confidence that their information is protected and that the Government has a robust IT system,” says Mrs Tolley.

“I have now received a briefing from MSD on what led to last week’s technical issue with the portal.

“It’s extremely disappointing that the report appears to raise more questions than answers on the security of the IT system and the governance of the project.

“Murray Jack, a former consultant with Deloitte NZ, has been appointed by MSD to lead an independent review. He will be supported by two IT and privacy specialists from Deloitte NZ and PwC.

“The review got underway yesterday and is due to report back by the end of April.

“The review will consider the circumstances which led to the technical breach, the decisions made on why the portal was used and the security steps taken, as well as the governance and management of the project.”

Last Tuesday the Minister was advised about a technical issue with the portal where providers submit individual client level data.

While no private information on clients was available, a provider was able to view another provider’s folder. The system was shut down as a result.

To date, 136 providers have been invited to upload client level data into the government shared portal, only 10 providers have uploaded information so far.

Terms of Reference attached.

