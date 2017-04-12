MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement

Headline: Hear Benny Wenda from West Papua, 6pm, May 9, AUT Business Building

April 12, 2017



Benny Wenda – Spokesperson for the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP)

Tribal leader and founder of the British Free West Papua Campaign

Pacific nations are advocating for West Papua at the UN: NZ should join them.

Bring West Papua back to the Pacific family!

The sponsoring organisations are Global Peace and Justice Auckland, West Papua Action Auckland, Oceania Interrupted and Asia Pacific Human Rights Committee

Contact: maire.leadbeater@clear.net.nz

