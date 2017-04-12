Further arrests in Wellington methamphetamine investigation – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Further arrests in Wellington methamphetamine investigation

Wellington Police have today executed a further eight search warrants in relation to their investigation targeting the supply and distribution of methamphetamine in the Wellington region by members of the Porirua Mongrel Mob.



A further seven people have been arrested on nearly 30 charges, including possession of methamphetamine for supply, offering to supply methamphetamine, conspiracy to supply methamphetamine, and possession of methamphetamine.



Police seized approximately two more kilos of methamphetamine today, along with a loaded revolver.



Further assets have also been restrained – a Mercedes car, a launch, and a container house near the Firth of Thames. The total value of assets restrained so far as a result of this investigation is approximately $2.3 million.



The hand grenade located at a property yesterday has been examined. It was established that it had previously been disabled and did not have explosive capability.



The safes found in yesterday’s operation have now been opened. Several electronic items found in the safes will be examined by experts and no further information on those items is available at this stage.



A 53-year-old man will appear in Porirua District Court this afternoon.



The remaining six people arrested – three men, aged 32, 43 and 49 and three women, aged 25, 28 and 31 – will appear in Wellington District Court this afternoon.



Police would like to thank the residents of the communities where these search warrants were carried out for their understanding and patience as we completed our operation.



