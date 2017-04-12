MIL OSI – Source: Statistics New Zealand – Release/Statement

Headline: Flat February as domestic guest nights fall

Accommodation Survey: February 2017 – Media Release



National guest nights this February were relatively flat, down 0.4 percent on February 2016, Stats NZ said today. A 1.6 percent fall in domestic guest nights was partly offset by a 0.8 percent rise in international guest nights compared with February 2016. Last February had an extra day of trading, as 2016 was a leap year.

Guest nights in the North Island rose 1.0 percent in February 2017 compared with February 2016. However, guest nights in the South Island fell 2.2 percent.

“The decline in domestic guest nights was particularly noticeable for moteliers in the South Island,” business indicators senior manager Neil Kelly said. “In contrast, domestic guest nights for North Island holiday parks were stronger than February last year.”

Falls in South Island and Canterbury guest nights were again impacted by decreases in Kaikōura. Guest nights in Kaikōura were 51 percent lower than in February 2016, however, the number of accommodation providers open continued to increase.

The national hotel occupancy rate reached a record 81 percent in February. This was caused by a small decrease in capacity, outweighing the decline in guest nights. There is now a decreasing trend in hotel guest nights, and indications of slowing trends for both international and domestic guest nights.

The Accommodation Survey collects data for guests staying in commercial hotels, motels, backpacker accommodation, and holiday parks in New Zealand each month. Private accommodation is excluded.

See Accommodation Survey: February 2017 for more information on monthly accommodation statistics.

For media enquiries contact: Neil Kelly, Christchurch 03 964 8957, info@stats.govt.nz

Authorised by Liz MacPherson, Government Statistician, 12 April 2017

