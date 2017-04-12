MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Release/Statement

Headline: Fiji

Reviewed: 12 April 2017, 15:34 NZST

Still current at: 12 April 2017 Related news features

‘);

$(‘#close-map’).click(function(){

$overlay.hide();

$(this).remove();

});

});

$(‘.overlay-bg’).click(function(){

$overlay.hide();

});

initialize();

});

View Larger Map

Close/Open map



There are no significant security issues in the Fiji, but normal safety and security measures should be taken to ensure personal safety.

Crime

Theft and assault have been reported by locals and tourists alike, with most occurring at night and in urban areas. Women travellers can be subject to sexual harassment and there have been incidents of sexual assault against tourists.

Petty crime against visitors, such as bag snatching has been reported. We advise New Zealanders to be alert to their surroundings and take steps to safeguard and secure their personal belongings. Theft of valuables including passports from hotel rooms and vehicles has been reported and particular care should be taken to secure these items. Tourists have been targeted at the main international airports of Nadi and Nausori, with the opportunistic theft of passports and unattended luggage.

There have been recent spates of credit card fraud in Fiji, including use of credit card skimming devices or other types of data theft. New Zealanders are advised to take extra care when paying with credit cards or withdrawing money from ATMs. This includes covering your PIN number when entering it, keeping your cards safe and carefully checking credit card statements to ensure no fraudulent charges are present.

Political situation

The security situation in Fiji is stable. Fiji has experienced periods of political instability in the past and New Zealand citizens throughout Fiji are advised to avoid demonstrations, street rallies and areas of military activity. There can be limitations on judicial redress for decisions made by authorities and some media outlets may still be cautious about reporting anti-government views.

General Travel Advice

New Zealanders travelling or living in Fiji should have a comprehensive travel insurance policy in place that includes provision for medical evacuation by air.

New Zealanders in Fiji are encouraged to register their details with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Travel tips

The New Zealand High Commission Suva, Fiji

Street Address Reserve Bank of Fiji Building, Pratt Street, Suva, Fiji Postal Address PO Box 1378, Suva, Fiji Telephone + 679 331 1422 Fax +679 330 0842 Email NZHC@unwired.com.fj Web Site http://www.mfat.govt.nz/Fiji Hours Mon – Fri 0800-1200, 1300-1630 hrs

See our regional advice for the Pacific

Top of page

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.