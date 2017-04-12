MIL OSI – Source: Whangarei District Council – Release/Statement

Headline: building is booming – Whangarei District Council

​An up-surge in building work and a shortage of building inspectors has prompted Whangarei District Council to extend the working week to include Saturday.

Introducing a six-day working week will enable 150 inspections to be carried out each week, required because of the recent building boom.

“It means our teams will be able to do an extra 25 inspections over the course of the week – which makes the process faster for those building, but it also means sometimes the builders will have to attend sites on weekends,” said Building Services Manager Paul Cook.

“We have also re-deployed the former duty building officer role in our Customer Services office to our processing team to boost resources.

“The Customer Services team will carry out an administrative vet of applications, with the intention of ensuring all that are accepted are complete and ready for processing. This will reduce delays mid-process.”

Mr Cook said the Saturday inspections would be reviewed in June.