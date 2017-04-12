MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Ministry of Economic Development – Release/Statement
Headline: Building Advisory Panel members announced
On 10 April 2017 MBIE announced the new members of the Building Advisory Panel.
- Dr Helen Anderson (Building Advisory Panel Chair) – Chair of BRANZ, Councillor Institute of Directors
- Richard Aitken – Executive Chairman of BECA Group Limited
- Connal Townsend – Chief Executive Property Council of New Zealand
- David Kelly – Chief Executive Registered Master Builders, Chair Construction Industry Council
- Pamela Bell – Chief Executive Prefab New Zealand
- Steve Evans – Chief Executive Residential and Land Development, Fletcher Building Limited
- Geoff Hunt – Chief Executive Officer Hawkins Group Limited, Chair Construction Strategy Group
- Andrew Reding – Chair BIM Acceleration Committee
- Peter Fehl – Director Property Services, University of Auckland
- Dean Kimpton – Chief Operating Officer, Auckland Council
- Janine Stewart – Partner, MinterEllisonWatts, Construction Division
The Panel will provide MBIE’s Deputy Chief Executive of Building, Resources & Markets with independent strategic advice on issues facing the construction sector. It will provide guidance, advice and direction on the ways that MBIE can support an innovative and high-performing sector.
MBIE congratulates all members on their appointment.
The Panel’s first meeting will be held on 19 May 2017.
