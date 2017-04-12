MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Ministry of Economic Development – Release/Statement

Headline: Building Advisory Panel members announced

On 10 April 2017 MBIE announced the new members of the Building Advisory Panel.

Dr Helen Anderson (Building Advisory Panel Chair) – Chair of BRANZ, Councillor Institute of Directors

Richard Aitken – Executive Chairman of BECA Group Limited

Connal Townsend – Chief Executive Property Council of New Zealand

David Kelly – Chief Executive Registered Master Builders, Chair Construction Industry Council

Pamela Bell – Chief Executive Prefab New Zealand

Steve Evans – Chief Executive Residential and Land Development, Fletcher Building Limited

Geoff Hunt – Chief Executive Officer Hawkins Group Limited, Chair Construction Strategy Group

Andrew Reding – Chair BIM Acceleration Committee

Peter Fehl – Director Property Services, University of Auckland

Dean Kimpton – Chief Operating Officer, Auckland Council

Janine Stewart – Partner, MinterEllisonWatts, Construction Division

The Panel will provide MBIE’s Deputy Chief Executive of Building, Resources & Markets with independent strategic advice on issues facing the construction sector. It will provide guidance, advice and direction on the ways that MBIE can support an innovative and high-performing sector.

MBIE congratulates all members on their appointment.

The Panel’s first meeting will be held on 19 May 2017.

