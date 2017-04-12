MIL OSI – Source: Bay Of Plenty Regional Council – Press Release/Statement

Headline: Better bus ticketing for passengers on the way

Wednesday, 12 April 2017 10:00 a.m.

Bus passengers in nine regions will have improved ticketing by June next year.

Otago, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Manawatū-Whanganui, Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki, Northland, Nelson, and Invercargill councils have been working as a consortium to secure a new ticketing system to replace the ageing technology currently in use.

“Working together to procure a new provider has meant cost savings for our ratepayers, and it will also bring big benefits for our bus passengers,” said Mike Garrett, spokesperson for the consortium.

“Following a competitive tender process, we have just confirmed the contract has been awarded to INIT, an international transport technology provider with more than 30 years’ experience in ticketing and transport solutions worldwide,” Mr Garrett said.

The new ticketing system will be rolled out over six months from next January on the public transport networks administered by the councils.

“Passengers will be able to check their balances and top-up the credit on their cards online, and they’ll be able to use their card in the nine regions where this new system is being installed.

“The new system will also produce rich information about how passengers travel on the network, and that means we’ll be able to provide services that better meet their needs,” Mr Garrett said.

As key funder of the new system the NZ Transport Agency has worked closely with the councils throughout the process.

The new INIT system will allow time for the procurement of a longer term nationwide solution for public transport ticketing and payments. The system will be in place in the nine regions for five years while a longer term solution is developed by all councils with public transport responsibilities, Auckland Transport and the NZ Transport Agency.

The nine councils which have been working as a consortium to procure an interim ticketing solution are:

Northland Regional Council

Waikato Regional Council

Bay of Plenty Regional Council

Horizons Regional Council

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council

Taranaki Regional Council

Nelson City Council

Otago Regional Council

Invercargill City Council

—

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.