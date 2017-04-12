MIL OSI – Source: Auckland Regional Public Health Service – Release/Statement

Headline: Auckland typhoid outbreak – 12 April update > ARPHS

As at 12 April 2017, the number of confirmed cases of typhoid has increased to 20. There is one probable case. There are no cases under investigation.

The two newly confirmed cases are asymptomatic contacts who were identified as part of the on-going Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) investigation into the outbreak. Following testing they have now been reclassified as confirmed cases.

The data continues to reinforce the view of the Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) that the outbreak may have plateaued. All cases are connected to the same church group, and there is no evidence of people from outside this group becoming infected.

The incubation period of typhoid means cases associated with an outbreak often emerge over the course of several weeks as testing continues. APRHS continues to work with the families and church congregation most affected by the outbreak, ensuring all members are receiving appropriate testing, advice and treatment.

ARPHS Public Health Physician, William Rainger said, “Typhoid is a very treatable disease and we continue to work closely with the families, with church and community leaders, and with other parts of the health sector to effectively manage this outbreak.”

Clarification of how typhoid spreads

It is important to understand typhoid is only spread by eating food or drinking water that is contaminated with faeces or urine from a person who has the illness, or who may be a carrier of the bacteria.

Casual social contact, such as hugging and kissing a person, is not a significant risk. People can go about their daily activities as normal, including attending church and other gatherings.

Good hygiene and food safety is always important when sharing and handling food. Wash hands with soapy water for 20 seconds, then dry well with a clean cloth or paper towel every time:

after going to the toilet

before preparing food, eating or drinking

after changing babies’ nappies

Once people are being effectively treated in hospital, the risk of them spreading the disease is significantly minimised. It can take a number of days of monitoring before they are fully cleared by public health. Once cleared, there is no risk of them spreading the disease.

Typhoid has a typical incubation period of 8-14 days but incubation can be up to 80 days. This means cases associated with an outbreak may emerge over the course of several weeks.

Members of the general public who have concerns should visit their GP, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116. Healthline has translation services available 24/7.

