Update – Human remains found at Takapuna Beach this morning – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Headline: Update – Human remains found at Takapuna Beach this morning
Tuesday, 11 April 2017 – 3:51pm
Please attribute to Detective Sergeant Ross Clapp.
Police have been in attendance today at Takapuna Beach after a member of the public found human remains on the beach at approximately 5.20am this morning.
Police have been working to identify the remains that were washed onto the foreshore at Takapuna Beach, near the Hauraki Road access point.
Police believe the person may have been in the water for one to two weeks and are uncertain at this stage of the gender.
No further information is available until further identification procedures have taken place and this may take some time.
Monique Caddy/NZ Police
