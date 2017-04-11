MIL OSI – Source: Inland Revenue Department – Release/Statement

Headline: Tax policy news – 11 April 2017

Special reports providing early information on new rules for NRWT and AIL, and for closely held companies are now available.

The new legislation is contained in the Taxation (Annual Rates for 2016–17, Closely Held Companies, and Remedial Matters) Act 2017.

Complete coverage of the new Act will be published in the June edition of the Tax Information Bulletin.

