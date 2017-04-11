MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Skeletal remains found near Hauraki Road, Auckland – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Skeletal remains found near Hauraki Road, Auckland

To be attributed Detective Sergeant Ross Clapp:

Police are in attendance on the beach at the end of Hauraki Road, Hauraki, where skeletal remains were found by a member of the public at approximately 5:20am this morning.

At this stage the remains are believed to human.

Police are still at the scene and are currently in the process of recovering the remains.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

