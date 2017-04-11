Skeletal remains found near Hauraki Road, Auckland – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement
Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:
Tuesday, 11 April 2017 – 7:50am
To be attributed Detective Sergeant Ross Clapp:
Police are in attendance on the beach at the end of Hauraki Road, Hauraki, where skeletal remains were found by a member of the public at approximately 5:20am this morning.
At this stage the remains are believed to human.
Police are still at the scene and are currently in the process of recovering the remains.
