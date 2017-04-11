Police conclude large methamphetamine and cannabis operation in Wairoa and Gisborne – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Eastern District Police have today concluded a ten month operation to prevent the ongoing supply of methamphetamine and cannabis in Wairoa and Gisborne communities.

The undercover operation, which started in June 2016, concluded today with search warrants executed at six properties in Wairoa, and one in Gisborne.

12 people – male and female – have been arrested and between them are facing a combined total of over 100 charges, including:

· Possession for supply of methamphetamine and cannabis

· Supplying methamphetamine and cannabis

· Selling and manufacturing cannabis oil

Those arrested range in age from 20-60 years-old and will appear in Gisborne District Court tomorrow. Eight will have their bail opposed.

As a result of today’s search warrants Police have also seized a sum of cash and cannabis from the addresses.

“This investigation and the resulting arrests demonstrates our commitment to disrupt the supply of these drugs that are causing significant harm to our communities,” says Detective Sergeant Kevin Ford.

“As we know, illicit drugs cause considerable harm, not only for the person using it, but for their family, friends and wider community. It is also a driver of other crimes including burglary and assaults.

“The disruption of this supply chain will make a difference to the Wairoa and Gisborne communities and we encourage them to continue to work with us to further prevent the social cost of methamphetamine and cannabis.

“We will also be reaching out to the community and people who we’ve identified as being affected by these drugs to offer preventative support, and will work closely with local DHBs and drug counselling agencies to try and reduce further harm,” said Detective Sergeant Ford.

Assistant Commissioner Investigations, Richard Chambers was with Police in Wairoa today and praised staff for their lengthy and thorough investigation that focused on holding alleged offenders to account.

“The commitment of Police staff to reducing harm in our communities as well as getting users with addiction the help they need will make a difference.”

If you or someone you know is affected by illegal drug use, you are encouraged to call the Alcohol and Drug Helpline for free on 0800 787 797.

If you have information about illicit drugs in your community, you can contact your local Police station, or speak anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

