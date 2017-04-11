MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement

Headline: Next phase for improvements at Napier’s Watchman Road intersection confirmed

Transport Minister Simon Bridges is welcoming the awarding of the contract to improve one of the North Island’s highest-risk intersections.

The NZ Transport Agency has awarded the contract for a range of improvements at the Watchman Road/Meeanee Quay intersection on State Highway 2, Napier, to Higgins Construction.

The project involves the construction of a roundabout at the intersection, the widening and strengthening of Watchman Road, and the construction of a new road from Hawke’s Bay Airport to link to Watchman Road.

Minister Bridges say the roundabout and improved airport access will provide a safer, more efficient intersection.

“This project will also deliver better access to both the airport and the Napier Port, providing for seamless freight movement around the region.

“Hawke’s Bay is a thriving local economy, and supporting regional economic development through investing in projects like these is a key priority for the Government,” Mr Bridges says.

Work on the $13 million project which is jointly funding from the National Land Transport Fund, Hawke’s Bay Airport and Napier City Council is due to commence shortly.

The project is part of the Governments $25 million package of road access improvements to Napier Port, announced as part of the Matariki – Hawke’s Bay Economic Development Strategy and Action Plan, launched in July 2016.

http://www.mbie.govt.nz/info-services/sectors-industries/regions-cities/regional-growth-programme/hawkes-bay

