New Zealand Culture: Iconic Royal Easter Show to start on Thursday

MIL OSI –

Source: Royal Easter Show

Headline: Iconic Royal Easter Show to start on Thursday

Chicks with Axes, Elmo & Friends, fun rides: Royal Easter Show is Auckland’s ultimate fun day out

With axe-throwing women, Sesame Street’s Elmo and Friends, a live circus, exhilarating carnival rides and free entry it is easy to see why the iconic Royal Easter Show is an Auckland tradition and New Zealand’s most popular family day out.

The giant, free-to-attend, family fun event starts this Thursday and runs until Monday at the ASB Showgrounds in Greenlane, Auckland.

Among this year’s many attractions are the just-arrived from the US “Chicks with Axes”, featuring TV star Tina Scheer and her fellow “lumberjills”: throwing double-bladed axes, log rolling at speed (trying to force each other into the water below) and showcasing their speed chopping and sawing skills.

The big drawcard for younger children this year is the Elmo and Friends Live Show, although the spellbinding Zirka Circus and chance to get “up close and personal” with a wide range of pet and farm animals in the giant Farmworld display will be close behind.

Also sure to draw the crowds are the Strong Man competition, the Nutro Ultimate Canines and the chance to meet Paralympian Olympic Gold medallist and world record holder, Mary Fisher.

Of course, it wouldn’t be the Royal Easter Show without all those wonderful, exhilarating and terrifying carnival rides and sideshows. This year’s rides include the adrenalin-inducing Turbo Boost, the new Flying Dragon and Pirates of the Pacific and, for the younger children, the chance to tour the show aboard Chelsea the Caterpillar.

There are also free fireworks displays at 9pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

WHAT: ROYAL EASTER SHOW

WHERE: ASB SHOWGROUNDS, GREENLANE, AUCKLAND

WHEN: APRIL 13-17 (THURSDAY-MONDAY)

OPEN: 10AM TO 10PM DAILY

ADMISSION: FREE

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.