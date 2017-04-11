New Zealand Business: FONTERRA – A HELPING HAND COMING FOR KIWI COMMUNITIES

MIL OSI –

Source: Fonterra

Headline: A HELPING HAND COMING FOR KIWI COMMUNITIES

Fonterra got right behind our national bird last year – supporting the conservation efforts of the Whakatane Kiwi Trust. By funding special track surveillance cameras Fonterra Grass Roots Fund has allowed the trust to help keep watch of their feathered friends 24/7.

Now for hundreds more New Zealand community groups and organisations, help is on its way from our largest dairy company.

The Fonterra Grass Roots Fund has received a record 914 applications for its latest round of funding, with successful applicants to be notified later this month.

Fonterra Global Sponsorship Manager Kane Silcock says there has been a pleasing increase in applications, especially from rural safety groups such as Volunteer Fire, Surf Life Saving, Search and Rescue, Coastguard, and all the Rescue Helicopter services.

“This is one of the ways our farmers give back to the heart of the communities they live and work in,” he said.

Whakatane has come to be known as the ‘kiwi capital of the world’, with the trust playing a vital role in protecting and growing the district’s kiwi population.

“We’re so grateful for the support from Fonterra Grass Roots Fund. The surveillance cameras are a huge part of kiwi monitoring and they also help us with predator control,” said Bridget Palmer, Whakatane Kiwi Project Team Leader.

Fonterra Grass Roots Fund also helped the trust buy predator traps to keep bringing down numbers of stoats, ferrets and other harmful predators in the scenic Whakatane kiwi reserves.

“The kiwi holds a special place in the hearts of all New Zealanders, and this is especially so in our local community,” said Bridget.