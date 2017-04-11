New Zealand Business: Auckland Airport customers to benefit from new, personalised recognition programme

MIL OSI –
Headline: Auckland Airport customers to benefit from new, personalised recognition programme
Strata Club is a free-to-join programme that allows customers to tailor their experience at Auckland Airport and gain immediate online access to a growing number of travel benefits. Strata Club Benefits are offered in Tiers based on a customer’s purchases over a year. They are available to all international and domestic travellers, regardless of their airline and class of travel, as well as to everyone visiting Auckland Airport’s international and domestic terminals.
Jason Delamore, Auckland Airport’s general manager – marketing and technology, says, “Strata Club is one of the many ways we’re investing in getting to know our customers better so we can provide them with more personalised services and benefits that recognise their individual travel needs and choices. It has been designed by our customers for our customers, and is part of an extensive programme of short- and long-term improvements that will help us offer a rewarding, personal experience to all our customers, every time they visit Auckland Airport.”
“Over the past few years we have invested heavily in new technology and tools to digitise our airport operations and give our customers a more personal experience. The Strata Club launch builds on those earlier technology investments and becomes the base for us to continue to recognise our customers’ individual travel preferences.”
Strata Club Members will access their membership information using the Auckland Airport app which helps travellers plan a smooth journey to and through the airport, or using the Auckland Airport website. In developing Strata Club, Auckland Airport surveyed over 1,200 customers to understand their needs and how they want to be recognised for their travel choices.
“Strata Club provides practical, individual, travel-related benefits that our research tells us customers value highly. These benefits include longer access to free and improved Wi-Fi, parking upgrades and discounts, special offers from participating general, duty free and food and beverage retailers, and discounted entry to Auckland Airport’s Emperor Lounge. In a few months’ time we will be replacing the Emperor Lounge with a new, larger lounge called the Strata Lounge and we will continue to improve Strata Club over coming years to make customers’ journeys more rewarding.”
“Twenty-three retailers and food and beverage providers across the airport have joined Strata Club for launch. This number is expected to increase in coming months, giving us more opportunities to thank our customers for their travel choices.”
“Unlike other recognition schemes, Strata Club is only accessed via mobile devices and online, and provides immediate benefits to anyone who joins, regardless of whether they spend any money. Strata Club also complements other travel rewards programmes.”
The development of Strata Club is one of a number of investments Auckland Airport is undertaking to make customers’ journeys more rewarding. The company is also investing more than $1 million every working day on core airport infrastructure and expects this level of investment will likely continue into the near future.
The major upgrade of Auckland Airport’s international departure area is now well underway, as is the expansion of Pier B of the international terminal which will add two more gates that can each accommodate an A380 or two smaller aircraft. Auckland Airport is also progressing the design of the new domestic section of its future combined domestic and international terminal.
Where Strata Club is recognised
· The Loop Duty Free
· Aelia Duty Free
· Relay
· Hub Convenience
· Victoria’s Secret
· Eye Love
· Tech 2 Go
· Keihls
· MAC
· Walker and Hall
· Kiwi Discovery
· Merino Discovery
· Icebreaker
· Hayama Sushi
· Silk Road
· 1958 Bar & Eatery
· Long White Café
· Mac’s Down Under Bar
· The Shaky Isles Coffee Co
· Espresso Bar by Atomic
· The Bach Alehouse
· Velutto Cafe
· Wayfarer
· Auckland Airport Parking: online booking of domestic and international carparks
· Auckland Airport Emperor Lounge (international terminal): online booking
How Strata Club works
· Strata members collect points based on their spending. Members collect one Strata Point for every NZ$1 spent with Strata Club Partners.
· These points can be converted to eVouchers for Members to use as full or part payment when they shop with Strata Club Partners or book Auckland Airport parking or Emperor Lounge/Strata Lounge online.
· There are four tiers in the Strata Club programme: Club, Silver, Gold and Platinum.
· Members earn benefits as soon as they join Strata Club. Further benefits accrue once they spend as little as $250 over a year.
Club
Silver
Gold
Platinum
Spend per annum (NZD)
None required
$250
$800
$2,000
Wi-Fi at Auckland Airport
90 minutes/up to 1.5GB
3 hours/up to 2.0GB
4 hours/up to 2.5GB
Unlimited time/ up to 3.0GB
Exclusive offers and discounts
ü
ü
ü
ü
Emperor Lounge discounts
ü
ü
ü
Parking upgrade; domestic and international
ü
ü
ü
Complimentary food and beverage offer
ü
ü
ü
Valet and parking services discounts
ü
ü
Food and beverage discount
ü
ü
Discounted weekend Valet Parking
ü
TripIt Pro licence
ü
Complimentary Emperor Lounge entries
ü
Complimentary beverages
ü
Upgraded Wi-Fi
· Auckland Airport is upgrading its Wi-Fi infrastructure and services for customers. The first phase of improvements is now available and complements the launch of Strata Club.
· Improvements include offering customers a choice of time allowances and data volumes according to their needs and Strata Club Tier.
· The company is also adding access points to improve Wi-Fi performance, and will continue to improve Wi-Fi services over the next 12 months.
The Emperor Lounge (to be renamed the Strata Lounge)
· The Emperor Lounge is the international premium airside lounge owned and operated by Auckland Airport.
· It was set up in 2012 for the use of travellers who do not belong to an airline lounge programme and airlines that want to accommodate their premium passengers before boarding. The number of airlines using Emperor Lounge is currently 11.
· Other passengers can purchase passes to the Lounge on the day or in advance through the Auckland Airport website, regardless of their airline or class of travel.
· The Lounge is being expanded and refurbished and will open in a new location by August 2017. It will be renamed Strata Lounge.
· Strata Club Members will collect Strata Points and accrue Tier Spend when they book their Emperor Lounge/Strata Lounge visit online and 24 hours in advance. All Strata Club Members will be able to convert Strata Points to eVouchers to use as full or part payment when they book Emperor Lounge/Strata Lounge online.
· Strata Silver, Gold and Platinum Members receive different Emperor Lounge/Strata Lounge Benefits. Please see the table above for more information.
© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.