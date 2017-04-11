MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement

Headline: New national cyber security unit launched

Communications Minister Simon Bridges today launched CERT NZ, a new cyber security unit that will help New Zealanders respond to online threats.

CERT NZ was announced as part of Budget 2016, receiving $22.2 million of funding over four years. It will serve as the first place for New Zealanders to report a cyber incident.

“Secure, dependable ICT infrastructure is more important than ever before. New Zealand’s economic growth, productivity and international competitiveness are increasingly underpinned by digital technology,” says Mr Bridges.

“ICT is changing the way businesses and government engage, how education and healthcare are delivered, how primary industries operate, and how people and communities interact.

“It is important that we strike a balance between innovation, security and privacy protection to ensure that all New Zealanders are secure, safe and confident online, in this increasingly digital world,” Mr Bridges says.

The unit will sit at the centre of New Zealand’s cyber security architecture to deliver on five core functions of incident reporting, response coordination, readiness support, vulnerability identification and threat identification.

“We want to build a confident, secure and engaged online New Zealand as the ever-evolving digital world increasingly impacts on almost all aspects of our lives.”

“CERT NZ will make it easier for people at work and at home to understand, prevent and recover from cyber security incidents.”

New Zealand joins a large and sophisticated global network of CERTs, in which it will play an important role developing and executing best practice processes and systems to prevent and respond to cyber security incidents.

“Access to international best practice and threat information will increase our ability to protect our information and systems against cyber threats. It will also enhance New Zealand’s reputation as a trusted business and security partner, which has benefits to our economy and our many businesses that rely on international trade,” Mr Bridges says.

For more information go to https://www.cert.govt.nz/.

