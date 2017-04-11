MIL OSI –

Headline: New animation shows how East West Link will ease congestion in Onehunga-Penrose

The NZ Transport Agency has released a new animation showing how the East West Link will improve travel between Onehunga-Penrose and State Highways 1 and 20 in Auckland.

The East West Link is a priority project for supporting the long-term growth of Auckland and the continued economic development of New Zealand. It includes a new four lane road on the northern side of the Mangere Inlet connecting SH20 at Onehunga and SH1 at Mt Wellington. It will improve travel times, making it easier and more reliable for local business owners, freight and customers to get into and out of the Onehunga-Penrose area.

The two-minute video, which can be viewed here (external link) , details some of the features along the route of the new road, including walking and cycle paths joining Onehunga to Sylvia Park, a new coastal boardwalk and new planting.

The East West Link design presented in the video has evolved from community feedback, including open days and engagement with local residents and community groups over the past three years.

“We’ve taken on board the variety of feedback received and we’re excited to be able to show the design in more detail, as we know that people have a huge interest in this area,” says the Transport Agency’s Auckland Highway Manager, Brett Gliddon.

“The changes made as a result of feedback can be seen in the animation, including the lowering of the East West Link into a trench along the length of the Onehunga Wharf.

“This trench provides the opportunity for future development of the land above it and creates a seamless connection between the wharf and the town centres of Onehunga and Mangere Bridge. This design responds to one of the biggest areas of concern for the local community.”

Another change made in response to feedback is an elevated interchange at Great South Road, with on and off ramps in both directions from the East West Link to Great South Road and Sylvia Park Road.

“The business community and transport operators identified concerns with the efficiency and reliability of a standard intersection between the East West Link and Great South Road. We listened to that and developed the interchange as a result, which will allow local traffic to separate from State Highway traffic,” says Mr Gliddon.

“At the same time, we have included a cycleway through the area, maintaining dedicated off-road cycle and pedestrian connections.”

The animation also shows how the East West Link will enable better access to the waterfront at Mangere Inlet which will be transformed with 16km of new walking and cycle paths. Wetlands will treat stormwater from the area before it flows into the harbour, making it a more pleasant environment for everyone to enjoy.

The animation can be viewed here (external link) .

More information on the East West Link:

https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/east-west-link

