Headline: Name release – single vehicle crash Sunday 2 April

Police can now release the name of the man who died following a single car crash on State Highway 1 near Pohuehue on Sunday 2 April.

He was 26-year-old Hiawe Demetrius Brown of Whangarei.

Police extend their thoughts to Mr Brown’s friends and family at this difficult time.

The Serious Crash Unit continues to investigate the crash

