Name release – incident at Closeburn, Queenstown area – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Headline: Name release – incident at Closeburn, Queenstown area
Tuesday, 11 April 2017 – 5:40pm
Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Malcolm Inglis
Police can now release the name of a man who died in a workplace accident in the Queenstown area yesterday afternoon (Monday 10 April).
He was Phillip Anderson Loving, 63-years-old, of the United States and the Queenstown area.
Mr Loving, an American citizen, died after a work truck trapped him against a wall while working on a septic tank at Closeburn Station yesterday afternoon.
The second man, a 19-year-old, who was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital with critical injuries remains in a stable condition.
Police’s thoughts are with Mr Loving’s family, friends and colleagues at this time.
WorkSafe has been notified.
