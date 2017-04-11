MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Name release – incident at Closeburn, Queenstown area – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Name release – incident at Closeburn, Queenstown area

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Malcolm Inglis

Police can now release the name of a man who died in a workplace accident in the Queenstown area yesterday afternoon (Monday 10 April).

He was Phillip Anderson Loving, 63-years-old, of the United States and the Queenstown area.

Mr Loving, an American citizen, died after a work truck trapped him against a wall while working on a septic tank at Closeburn Station yesterday afternoon.

The second man, a 19-year-old, who was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital with critical injuries remains in a stable condition.

Police’s thoughts are with Mr Loving’s family, friends and colleagues at this time.

WorkSafe has been notified.

ENDS

Police Media Centre