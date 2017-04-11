May 2016 Newsletter

The Rise of SST

In our last Newsletter I mentioned that I would be undertaking a ‘Tour of Duty’ which would involve me travelling around New Zealand to thank our supporters for making the SST journey possible, but also to let the public know what the future holds and continue building public awareness and support. The ‘Tour of Duty’ is now well underway and as I write this I am in Gore, having driven from Picton to Bluff via the West Coast with many speaking engagements along the way.