MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Human Rights Commission – Release/Statement
Headline: Invitation to enter the Diversity Awards
Community News: Invitation to enter the Diversity Awards
April 11, 2017
Is your organisation a champion for diversity and inclusion?
Then Diversity Works wants to celebrate your achievements and share your stories.
Entries are now open for the 20th Diversity Works NZ Diversity Awards – we want to hear what your organisation is doing to build more diverse teams and to create an inclusive environment where employees feel valued and empowered to succeed.
There are lots of great reasons to put your company forward for a Diversity Award:
- Be recognised as a champion for diversity and inclusion
- Become an employer of choice for top talent looking for forward-thinking, inclusive organisations
- Celebrate your achievements in diversity and inclusion – and acknowledge the hard work of the people in your organisation who have driven the changes
- Benchmark your diversity and inclusion initiatives and gain invaluable feedback
- Meet like-minded awards entrants and be inspired by other diversity and inclusion winners
Entries for the Diversity Awards NZ 2017 are now open.
Entries close May 12th 2017
Please note: Organisations are eligible to enter multiple categories.
Please get in touch if you have any questions or if you are unsure which category to enter.
More Info
Download entry guidelines
Enter now
Community News
© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.