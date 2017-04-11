Invitation to enter the Diversity Awards

Is your organisation a champion for diversity and inclusion?

Then Diversity Works wants to celebrate your achievements and share your stories.

Entries are now open for the 20th Diversity Works NZ Diversity Awards – we want to hear what your organisation is doing to build more diverse teams and to create an inclusive environment where employees feel valued and empowered to succeed.

There are lots of great reasons to put your company forward for a Diversity Award:

Be recognised as a champion for diversity and inclusion

Become an employer of choice for top talent looking for forward-thinking, inclusive organisations

Celebrate your achievements in diversity and inclusion – and acknowledge the hard work of the people in your organisation who have driven the changes

Benchmark your diversity and inclusion initiatives and gain invaluable feedback

Meet like-minded awards entrants and be inspired by other diversity and inclusion winners