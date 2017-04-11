MIL OSI –
Source: Sensible Sentencing Trust – Press Release/Statement:
Headline: December 2015 Newsletter
In this issue
Do we have a ‘Duty of Care’ to our kids?
“In tort law, a duty of care is a legal obligation which is imposed on an individual requiring adherence to a standard of reasonable care.” Sensible Sentencing Trust is under no misapprehensions that our politicians have failed in their ‘Duty of Care’ to protect our children from sexual predators!
—
© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.