Headline: Buck stops with Gerry Brownlee

The fact that the State Services Commission has referred the CERA conflict of interest issue to the Serious Fraud Office is a positive move, but one that raises serious questions about the Government’s oversight of the rebuild, says Labour Canterbury spokesperson Megan Woods.

“This is a thorough report which exposes the extent of alleged conflicts of interest. We need reassurance that this is not the tip of the iceberg.

“While the investigations have to continue, the Minister for Greater Christchurch Regeneration, Gerry Brownlee, can’t dive for cover.

“There has to be political accountability for what happened under his nose. We must consider the political culture that allowed this questionable behaviour to emerge.

“The buck stops with Gerry Brownlee. He is the responsible Minister and will need to ensure the rebuild continues at a pace without distractions like this which erode confidence,” says Megan Woods.

