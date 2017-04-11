MIL OSI –
Headline: Benny Wenda – advocating for a Free West Papua
Tuesday, May 9, 2017 – 18:00 – 20:00
COME AND JOIN BENNY WENDA AT AUT
Benny Wenda is spokesperson for the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP). He is a tribal leader and founder of the UK-based Free West Papua Campaign.Benny will speak on the Pacific nations advicating for West Papua at the United Nations – New Zealand should join them.
Where: WF710 (AUT Business Faculty building)
Corner of Mayoral Drtive and Wakefield Street
Auckland City
Contacts:
Maire Leadbeater
Del Abcede
