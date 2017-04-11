MIL OSI –

MIL OSI – Source: Pacific Media Centre – Analysis published with permission of PMC

Headline: Benny Wenda – advocating for a Free West Papua

COME AND JOIN BENNY WENDA AT AUT

Benny Wenda is spokesperson for the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP). He is a tribal leader and founder of the UK-based Free West Papua Campaign.Benny will speak on the Pacific nations advicating for West Papua at the United Nations – New Zealand should join them.

When: Tuesday, 9 May 2017

Time: 6-8pm

Where: WF710 (AUT Business Faculty building)

Corner of Mayoral Drtive and Wakefield Street

Auckland City

Contacts:

Maire Leadbeater

Del Abcede

