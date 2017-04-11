MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Release/Statement

Headline: Anzac Day – Warsaw

The Embassies of New Zealand and Australia, with support from the Warsaw Garrison, will hold an Anzac Day Ceremony at 11.45am on Tuesday 25 April at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw.

If you would like to attend this ceremony, please be in place at the Tomb by 11:35am.

After the ceremony, New Zealanders, Australians and other guests are invited to attend the Australian Embassy for a cup of tea and cake.

Due to security protocols, formal invitations are required to enter the Australian Embassy and attend the reception.

If you would like to be invited, please send your details, no later than 20 April 2017, to nzwsw@nzembassy.pl and wait to receive an invitation.

Please print out this invitation and bring it along with your photo ID. Due to space constraints invitations are limited.

Further information about Anzac Day and the Anzac Centenary can be found on the

