MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Release/Statement

Headline: Anzac Day Memorial Services in Canada in 2017

Each year, the Australian and New Zealand High Commissions host a commemorative Anzac Day ceremony in Ottawa on 25th April.

On this day, Anzac Day events are also hosted in other cities across Canada, including Toronto, St John’s, Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver.

Anzac Day is New Zealand’s and Australia’s most important national day of commemoration. Anzac stands for the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps. The day marks the anniversary of the first major military action fought by New Zealand and Australian forces on 25 April 1915 in Gallipoli, Turkey. The anniversary is commemorated annually in New Zealand and Australia and in many countries around the world. Additional information about Anzac is available on the WW100 (external link) and Australian War Memorial (external link) websites.

Ottawa Service

The service will be hosted by the New Zealand and Australian High Commissions, in partnership with the Canadian War Museum. The ceremony will follow the lines of a traditional remembrance service followed by a reception in the main lobby.

New Zealand High Commission, Australian High Commission, Canadian and Provincial Government officials and representatives, Canadian War Museum, current and retired military personnel, members of the diplomatic corps and dignitaries. Members of the public are most welcome to attend.

The Ceremony starts at 9 am on Tuesday 25 April 2017 at the Canadian War Museum, 1 Vimy Place. Pay parking is available in the Museum’s underground car park.

For any enquiries please contact Mr Iain Wood at the New Zealand High Commission:

Telephone (613)238-5991 ext 207 or iain.wood@mfat.govt.nz

Anzac Day events across Canada in 2017

Details of this year’s events are below. Information is also available from

New Zealand High Commission’s facebook (external link) and twitter (external link) and Australian High Commission’s website (external link), facebook (external link) and twitter (external link) sites.

Ottawa, Ontario

Date: Tuesday 25 April 2017

Time: 9:00 am

Location: LeBreton Gallery, Canadian War Museum, 1 Vimy Place

Details: Service will be followed by a reception at the main lobby of the museum.

Dress: Uniform/business attire

Contact: Mr Iain Wood (613)940-4906 iain.wood@mfat.govt.nz

Toronto, Ontario

Anzac Dawn Service

Date: Tuesday 25 April, 2017

Start Time: 5:45 AM

Location: Canadian Forces College, 215 Yonge Boulevard, Toronto, M5M 3H9

Dress: Ceremonial military uniform or business attire

Organised by: Australian Consulate and the Canadian Forces College

Contact: To register attendance, email Australian.ConsulateToronto@austrade.gov.au or call (416) 323-4289 at the Australian Consulate-General, Toronto

In order to register, please provide your name, address and contact number. (These details are required for any guests who will be accompanying you).

Additional info: Attendance is open to serving military personnel and the general public, subject to registration. As the service is held on a Canadian Forces Base, all civilian personnel are required to register their attendance through the Australian Consulate-General, Toronto to allow entry. Failure to do so will prevent entry to the base. Please note, photo identification for Adults is required on the day.

London, Ontario

Anzac Dawn Service

Date: Tuesday 25 April, 2017

Start Time: 5:45 AM

Location: Worseley Baracks in London

Followed by breakfast at Renatos on Richmond Street at the cost of $10pp.

For further information please email aussiesandkiwisinlondonontario@yahoo.ca

St John’s, Newfoundland

Date: Tuesday 25 April

Time: 7:30 pm

Location: Camp Pleasantville, RNFLDR Cairn. Details: A short commemorative service and wreath-laying hosted by First Battalion, The Royal Newfoundland Regiment.

All are invited to attend. .

Dress: Uniform/business attire.

Further details to follow.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Date: Saturday, 29 April 2017 Time: 6:00pm Location: Scandinavian Cultural Centre, 764 Erin Street

Dress: Ceremonial uniform with medals or business attire

Contact: Down Under Club of Winnipeg – President Peter Munn, 204-237-1805 or info@downunderclub.mb.ca

Other info: Visit the Down Under Club of Winnipeg’s website at http://downunderclub.mb.ca/anzac-day/ (external link) for more information.

Edmonton, Alberta

Date: Sunday 23 April

Time: Ceremony starts at 11:00 a.m., sharp on Sunday, 23 April 2017.

Location: The Brigadier Jefferson Armoury 11630 109St NW Edmonton

The Edmonton Anzac Day Committee, supported by the Loyal Edmonton Regiment and the South Alberta Light Horse are hosting a memorial ceremony to mark the 102nd anniversary of Anzac Day. The ceremony follows the lines of a traditional remembrance service in the presence of Edmonton’s veteran soldiers, community representatives and military community. Members of the public are welcome to attend.

Doors will open at 10am for a traditional Anzac coffee. Free Parking is available, all vehicles must be registered on arrival. Military members are invited to wear their ceremonial dress with medals. All attending veterans and members of public should maintain a higher standard of dress that is expected of memorial service.

Following the service there will be light refreshments and an open cash bar available.

Calgary, Alberta

Date: Tuesday 25th April 2017

Time: Evening Ceremony at:-7pm (sharp)

Location: Central Memorial Cenotaph, Corner of 4th St & 12th Ave SW

Full Service (about 30 – 40minutes)

All Welcome, best to turn up by 6:45pm

Vancouver, British Columbia

Date: Tuesday 25 April 2017

Time: 5:30pm gathering for 6:00pm start

Location: Victory Square, corner West Hastings and Cambie Streets, downtown Vancouver

Contact: info@canzba.org, 604-694-6161

Additional Info: This is a public event organized by the Canada, Australia & New Zealand Business Association, for more information please visit

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.