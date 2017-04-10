MIL OSI –

Source: New Zealand Police

UPDATE Police attend incident in Closeburn, Queenstown area

Police can now confirm that one person has died at the scene of an incident involving a truck in Closeburn near Queenstown.

Another person was also trapped with critical injuries and is being transported to Dunedin Hospital via helicopter.

There is a scene guard in place.

Police are still informing next of kin and as such there is no information on the identities of those involved.

WorkSafe will be notified.

