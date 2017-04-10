MIL OSI –

Source: New Zealand Transport Agency – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Temporary closure of the Orams Road Bridge

he Orams Road Bridge in Manurewa will be temporarily closed to all road users for five months as part of the Southern Corridor Improvements project on Auckland’s Southern Motorway.

The NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists, pedestrians and cyclists to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys.

The closure which will take effect from Saturday 22 April, allows the eastern beam of the bridge to be demolished so the extra motorway lane can be built underneath. The bridge is planned to reopen in October.

“The temporary closure of the Orams Road Bridge is a critical part of the overall Southern Corridor Improvements Project”, says the NZ Transport Agency’s Auckland Highway Manager, Brett Gliddon. “It means that the team can continue to widen the motorway underneath the bridge to create a fourth southbound lane between Manukau and Hill Road.”

While the closure is in place, motorists should follow the detour along Everglade Drive, Redoubt Road and Great South Road. Pedestrian and cyclist access is via the Puhinui Stream Bridge underpass. Access will be from the path off Everglade Drive (inside the Botanic Gardens).

New bus timetables are in place for bus routes 366 and S001K. The new bus timetable information will be available at bus stops along the bus routes.

The NZ Transport Agency’s $268 million Southern Corridor project extends from Manukau to Papakura along State Highway 1 and will improve safety and journey reliability on Auckland’s Southern Motorway.

It’s creating extra lanes and easing existing bottlenecks to help provide more consistent journey times through this route.

The Transport Agency apologises for any inconvenience and is grateful for road users’ patience throughout the project construction.

—

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.