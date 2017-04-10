Shortlist of ideas for Rotorua’s transport network to be explained

MIL OSI –

A shortlist of ideas designed to future proof Rotorua’s transport network and make it easier and safer to travel around the city will be presented during upcoming public information sessions.

The NZ Transport Agency is working with Rotorua Lakes Council to deliver ‘Connect Rotorua’, a programme of work that aims to resolve congestion issues, address challenges surrounding local road access, and support inner city revitalisation.

The Transport Agency’s Bay of Plenty Highways Manager Niclas Johansson says people will have the chance to review the shortlist and share their ideas on proposed changes during upcoming public information sessions on Wednesday April 12.

“Last year the Government announced $24million in funding to transform the central and eastern corridors. Since then, workshops have been held with key stakeholders, including Rotorua Lakes Council, Bay of Plenty Regional Council, iwi partners, emergency services and freight and tourism groups to look at Rotorua’s transport problems and possible solutions,” Mr Johansson says.

“Stakeholder feedback has been used to create a shortlist of possible changes designed to enhance Rotorua’s central corridor and increase capacity in the east.

“The public information sessions this week are a chance for people to review the shortlist and share their thoughts on what we are proposing in partnership with Rotorua Lakes Council.

“We encourage people to come along and ask questions, give feedback and meet the team that will be working on Connect Rotorua.”

Once we have collated the feedback we will assess the options further and refine them. We expect to announce the preferred options later this year.

People will also be able to view the options and provide feedback online at:

http://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/connect-rotorua (external link)

The work will complement the more than $17 million worth of transport projects already announced or underway in Rotorua, including the SH5 Hemo Road roundabout and cycling connections.

Public information sessions

Wednesday 12 April, 2017

10am – 1pm

Sir Howard Morrison Performing Arts Centre foyer

1170 Fenton Street, Rotorua

4pm- 7pm

Lynmore Primary School hall, corner Te Ngae Road and Iles Road. (Parking outside the school office or on Larcy Road, Iles Road and Owhatiura Drive).

People can attend at any time within these hours.

