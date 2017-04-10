MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Second motorway crash in Auckland – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Second motorway crash in Auckland

An update to the crash reported earlier – another crash has occurred on Auckland’s motorway.

A rubbish truck and a car have crashed heading southbound on Auckland’s Harbour Bridge. The rubbish truck requires a heavy haulage tow-truck to remove it and lanes will be blocked for some time.

Two middle lanes are blocked and traffic is extremely heavy on Auckland’s northern and southern motorways.

Police ask motorists to be patient and take an alternative route if possible.

ENDS

Monique Caddy/NZ Police