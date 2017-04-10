MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Police in attendance at incident in Queenstown – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Police in attendance at incident in Queenstown

Police are in attendance at an incident near Closeburn, in the Queenstown area.

Police were notified just before 4:00pm to reports of one person trapped by a truck.

Emergency services are still working to free that person.

A helicopter is on its way from Dunedin and a crane is due to arrive to assist in moving the vehicle.

There is no further information available and due to the remote location there is not expected to be any further detail available for some time.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

