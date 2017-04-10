MIL OSI – Source: Hutt City

Headline: Planners, politicians must work together, says Hutt Mayor

The Mayor welcomed a group of urban planners to Lower Hutt on Friday (7 April). The planners were visiting the City as part of the New Zealand Planning Institute’s annual conference.

“It is the politicians’ task to paint a compelling picture of the future. This will allow present and future ratepayers to come on board, understand the need to start now and, through a programme of sensible and prudent debt management, spread the cost of urban development equitably across generations.

“That’s my job and the job of my colleagues on the Council. The planners’ job is to put flesh to the bones – to plan the most exciting and most innovative urban environment that will protect our past, enhance our present and create a sustainable future for our children and our grandchildren,” he said.

The Mayor said the 2017-2018 Annual Plan signalled a fundamental and simple choice facing the city.

“Either we adopt the plan’s proposals for a modest increase in rates and an increase in the Council’s ability to take on more debt, or we do nothing.

“The first option – to generate the necessary income to continue to rejuvenate and revitalise our city over time – will create a thriving, bustling, lively community where our children and grandchildren will want to live, work and play. That’s our first choice.

“Our second “do nothing” option will see our city lose its vibrancy and competitive edge, resulting in an environment where our children and grandchildren will not want to live, work and play. There will be no new blood and no new opportunities for employment and recreation.”

The Mayor said in his view, standing still was not an option.

