MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement
Headline: Name release – Fatal car vs cylist crash in Hastings – rnzngin Fifth Estate
Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:
Headline: Name release – Fatal car vs cylist crash in Hastings
Monday, 10 April 2017 – 8:12am
Police can now release the name of the male cyclist who died in a crash on Brookfields Road in Pakowhai, Hastings just after 6:30pm on Thursday 6 April.
He was Helmut Gromer, 54 years-old, from Napier.
Police’s thoughts are with his family and friends.
The Serious Crash Unit investigation into the crash is ongoing.
ENDS
Issued by Police Media Centre
—
© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.