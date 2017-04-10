MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Name release – Fatal car vs cylist crash in Hastings – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Name release – Fatal car vs cylist crash in Hastings

Police can now release the name of the male cyclist who died in a crash on Brookfields Road in Pakowhai, Hastings just after 6:30pm on Thursday 6 April.

He was Helmut Gromer, 54 years-old, from Napier.

Police’s thoughts are with his family and friends.

The Serious Crash Unit investigation into the crash is ongoing.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre