Lane changes on SH16 to go ahead tonight

A lane change on the Northwestern Motorway will go ahead tonight after weather affected the implementation of the change yesterday evening.

It affects a small section of State Highway 16 between Royal Road and Lincoln Road, eastbound and means the additional right hand lane begins a further 700 metres towards the city.

The lane will be closed to traffic to create a safe work area for the construction team to widen the motorway as part of the motorway upgrade between Westgate and Lincoln Road.

The safe work area will also allow for piling work for the new Huruhuru Bridge, which is being raised to provide more clearance for freight and other higher sided vehicles, while keeping the motorway open to traffic throughout the work.

The work is expected to be completed by March next year.

When it’s completed in early 2019 the SH16 Lincoln to Westgate Upgrade will provide additional motorway lanes and bus shoulder lanes in each direction, extend the Northwestern Cycleway from Lincoln Road to Westgate Bridge, replace bridges over Royal Road, Huruhuru Road and Huruhuru Creek, an improved Royal Road interchange for safer and easier access to the motorway as well as noise walls, safety barriers, stormwater run-off treatment and landscaping.

