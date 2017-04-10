Journalism Matters: World press freedom – where are journalists under attack?

MIL Analysis+Reportage – EveningReport.NZ

Report by Pacific Media Centre

Over the year, according to figures gathered by UNESCO, at least 100 journalists were killed in 2016 – making it one of the bloodiest years in recent memory.

As World Press Freedom Day approaches on 3 May 2017, media workers will remember their fallen colleagues.

READ MORE: What is UNESCO-Al Jazeera’s Journalism Matters project?

More often than not, these murders go unsolved because of high rates of impunity.

Al Jazeera, in consultation with UNESCO, has launched Journalism Matters – a space which seeks to address the targeting of journalists and impunity.

The Journalism Matters project

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3