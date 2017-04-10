MIL OSI – Source: Labour Party – Press Release/Statement

Headline: John Clarke aka Fred Dagg will be missed by all Kiwis

The man who revolutionised comedy on both sides of the Tasman, John Clarke, will be sadly missed by Kiwis and Aussies alike, says the Leader of the Opposition Andrew Little.

“I grew up with Fred Dagg and I am devastated by John Clarke’s death. He taught us to laugh at ourselves and more importantly laugh at our politicians.

“Fred Dagg was his greatest creation and inspired a whole generation of comics and for the first time headlined political current affairs shows pricking the bombast on both sides of the House.

“Fred and his seven sons all called Trevor went on to create one of New Zealand’s all-time best musical sellers with ‘Fred Dagg’s Greatest Hits’ and the iconic song ‘We don’t know how lucky we are.’

“We lost John and Fred to Australia where he went on to great things with a berth on ‘A Current Affair’ and mockumentaries like ‘The Games’.

“I extend our condolences to John’s family and friends on the loss of a great Kiwi. We know how lucky we were,” says Andrew Little.

—

