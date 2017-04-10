MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement
Headline: Incident near Queenstown – rnzngin Fifth Estate
Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:
Headline: Incident near Queenstown
Monday, 10 April 2017 – 3:17pm
Queenstown Police are at an residential address on Ashenhurst Way, near Queenstown, where it is reported a person had been accidentally injured with a firearm.
Initial inquires indicate that the incident was accidental, and Police are in attendance and speaking with those involved to determine what has happened.
The victim will be transferred from Queenstown Hospital to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.
ENDS
Issued by the Police Media Centre
—
© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.