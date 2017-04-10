MIL OSI –

Source: New Zealand Unions Activists and Left Political Parties

Headline: Greenpeace NZ boat Taitu intercepts seismic oil ship Amazon Warrior

The Greenpeace boat Taitu has intercepted the world’s biggest seismic blasting ship, the Amazon Warrior, AKA The Beast, about 50 nautical miles off the Wairarapa Coast.

Greenpeace NZ executive director Russel Norman is on board and has made a call through to the master of the Amazon Warrior. In the call he demanded that the Amazon Warrior cease seismic blasting, informing them of the widespread opposition to oil drilling in NZ waters by local councils, iwi and large numbers of New Zealanders. He also informs the Amazon Warrior that he and Taitu will act consistently with the principles of non-violence at all times but are there to take action to protect our common future.

Taitu was crowdfunded by Greenpeace in only seven days specifically to venture out and confront the oil exploration that is being carried out on behalf of Chevron and Statoil.

The crew on Taitu are posting updates online here www.greenpeace.nz/taitu-live

