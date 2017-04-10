MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement

Headline: Govt releases EOI for Christchurch transfer

Today the Government issued an Expression of Interest to Community Housing Providers interested in taking over ownership of up to 2500 social houses in Christchurch. As part of this deal, the new provider will be required to provide at least 150 additional new social housing places.

“We want to see a diverse field of entities providing social housing to ensure the best responses for tenants. In addition, the transfer programme enables even more social houses to be provided across New Zealand,” says Social Housing Minister Amy Adams.

“The houses in any transfer will be legally required to stay as social houses. They aren’t being sold to private homeowners. Tenancies will be transferred along with the properties, which means tenants will stay where they are. Rent and rights won’t change.

“There will be more social housing in Christchurch as a result of a transfer, and the proceeds will be used to build even more social houses in the areas of most demand.

“The transfer will only go ahead if I am assured that it will result in better services for tenants and a fair value for taxpayers.

“The Government is focused on solving some of New Zealand’s longstanding social challenges. This means we need to try things differently.

“There are opportunities to improve services to tenants. We are looking for community housing providers prepared to step up to help support tenants to achieve housing independence and bring much-needed innovation and expertise to those in need of a roof over their heads.”

The proposed transfer includes up to 2500 properties around the suburbs of Shirley, Bryndwr and Riccarton. Housing New Zealand will continue to own and manage around 3300 properties across the city.

The proposed transfer can be found on GETS at www.gets.govt.nz/TSY/ExternalTenderDetails.htm?id=18484774

