MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Release/Statement

Headline: Anzac Day service, 25 April 2017, Seoul

Last year’s Anzac Day service in Seoul

This year’s Anzac Day marks the 102nd Anniversary of the landing at Gallipoli in World War I by a Commonwealth force which included the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC). The shared experience of the ANZACs formed the “ANZAC legend”, which has become an important part of the national identity of both nations. The Anzac Day service not only honours those who fought at Galipolli, but also acknowledges and commemorates the service and sacrifice of all the men and women who served New Zealand, its allies and former adversaries in wars and peacekeeping.



This year we will again be honoured by the participation of a number of Commonwealth veterans of the Korean War, including Australians and New Zealanders. All members of the public are invited to join the service.



The service will be followed by a guest-only breakfast at the War Memorial’s Wedding Hall. There are limited places available at the breakfast for members of the public. Members of the New Zealand community wanting to attend the breakfast should send an e-mail with the ‘Anzac Day Breakfast’ in the subject line to the New Zealand Embassy at

Date & Time: Tuesday 25 April at 6:30am

Venue: Korea War Memorial, Main Hall, Yongsan-gu, Seoul

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.