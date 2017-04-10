MIL OSI – Source: Earthquake Commission – EQC – Release/Statement

Headline: Achieving results for February 2016 earthquake customers

The Earthquake Commission is close to resolving all of the claims that were lodged for of the February 2016 Christchurch earthquake.

Customer Experience Champion Jayne Lapin says that 14,339 claims have been resolved and EQC is working to settle the remaining 82 claims that are open.

“The efficiency with which EQC is resolving these claims shows the value of incorporating our learnings and experience from events such as the Canterbury and Cook Strait earthquakes into the planning process.”

“Following last February’s earthquake, we wanted to make it as easy as possible for customers to engage with us, and reduce the time it takes to resolve claims.”

Ms Lapin says that the team co-ordinating the response undertook detailed analysis of EQC’s processes and ensuring the resources we needed before the claims processing started.

“A key part of our response was customer engagement and understanding their situation to help design our processes. Our staff talked directly to customers about what damage they had incurred and what documentation a customer needed to provide to EQC to lodge a claim. We either arranged an assessment over the phone or our staff visited the property but the goal has always been to find the outcome that worked best for them.”

“Our team provided detailed information for customers that clearly showed how their claims were progressing and this was a key learning from earlier events.”

Ms Lapin says that the customer feedback and level of satisfaction has been very positive.

“Customers consistently told EQC that they wanted us to achieve a quick resolution of their claim. We are achieving this by putting customers at the centre of the process and holding ourselves to strict timeframes.”

“EQC is delivering excellent results in resolving these claims and we have also created a template and benchmark for future events.”

“We have applied the same process to our work in managing claims for people impacted by November’s Kaikoura earthquake. By working in partnership with the insurance companies, we aim to have completed the majority of all settlement offers for customers who suffered land damage by the end of the year,” says Ms Lapin.

