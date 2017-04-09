Two missing boys found safe and well – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Two missing boys found safe and well

To be attributed Sergeant Matthew Wheble, Wellington Search and Rescue:

The two 14-year-old boys who were reported missing in East Harbour Regional Park, Lower Hutt, yesterday have been located safe and well this morning.

The boys were found by members of the public who were walking in the area around 8:20am. SAR were notified and the boys walked out with the people who found them.

The two boys headed out for a day walk from the top of Wainuiomata Hill yesterday morning when they became lost and contacted their families who rang Police.

Searches involving five ground teams, a SAR dog and a helicopter were carried out until midnight and ground teams resumed searching again this morning at 6:30am.

The boys are now back with their families and are being assessed by paramedics.

Police would like to thank LandSAR Wellignton, AREC (Amateur Radio Emergency Communications) and everyone else who assisted with the search.

