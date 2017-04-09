MIL OSI – Source: Taxpayers Union – Release/Statement

TAXPAYERS’ UNION PAY TRIBUTE TO SIR DOUGLAS MYERS

9 APRIL 2017FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Taxpayers’ Union is saddened at the passing of Sir Douglas Myers and wishes to pay tribute to Sir Douglas’ efforts over many decades fighting for better public policy in New Zealand.Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan Williams says, “Sir Douglas was a leading light in a generation of business leaders who were willing to put their head above the parapet and fight for better public policy and a more prosperous New Zealand. He will be remembered as not only an extraordinary businessman, but a generous and proud New Zealander.”

